Pune district reports 5,049 fresh positives and 48 deaths

A health worker uses the hand sanitizer foot pump at Jumbo Covid care facility at COEP ground in Pune, India. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

On Wednesday, Pune district reported 5,049 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 48 deaths due to the infection, as per the state health department.

This takes the progressive positive count to 2,44,530, of which 1,57,422 have recovered.

The total death toll as of September 16 is 4,936 and 82,172 are the active number of cases.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,141 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,34,124, with 26 deaths in the last 24 hours until Wednesday evening. This puts the PMC death toll at 3,042.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 1,147 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 64,546, with nine deaths in the last 24 hours, which takes the death toll to 926.

Pune rural reported 1,761 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 45,860, with 13 deaths. The death toll for Pune rural is now 968.

The state health department reported 17,559 patients discharged on Wednesday, taking the final discharged count to 7, 92,832, as of September 16. The recovery rate in the state is 70.71 per cent.

A total of 23,365 new cases were reported in the state, taking the total number of cases up to 1,121,221.

Within 24 hours, 474 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state today which takes the death toll for the state to 31,264.

The case fatality rate in the state is now 2.75 per cent. Of the 55,06,276 laboratory samples, 11,21,221 have tested positive (20.36 per cent) for Covid-19 as of September 16. Currently, 17,53,347 people are in-home quarantine and 36,462 people are in institutional quarantine across the state.