Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports 5,208 positive cases, 59 deaths on Friday

Pune district reports 5,208 positive cases, 59 deaths on Friday

Pune rural reported 1,555 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 case count to 39,524, with 22 deaths in 24 hours

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:36 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

The progressive positive count for the district is now at 2,23,710. Out of these total cases, 1,46,182 have recovered, 4,693 have been declared deceased and 72,835 are active cases. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Pune district reported 5,208 fresh positive Covid-19 cases, and 59 Covid-related deaths on Friday, as per figures released by the state health department.

The progressive positive count for the district is now at 2,23,710. Out of these total cases, 1,46,182 have recovered, 4,693 have been declared deceased and 72,835 are active cases.

According to figures released by the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) on Friday, the city reported 2,367 fresh positives, taking the total Covid-19 cases, as per PMC data, to 1,24,627.

In the last 24 hours, till Friday evening, as per the PMC, 29 Covid-related deaths were reported in the city, which puts the death toll at 2,899.



Pune rural reported 1,555 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 case count to 39,524, with 22 deaths in last 24 hours till Friday evening. This puts the death toll in Pune rural at 902.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Sep 12, 2020 16:41 IST
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
Sep 12, 2020 16:18 IST
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Sep 12, 2020 16:47 IST
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
Sep 12, 2020 15:53 IST

latest news

‘Brought back fond memories’: PM Modi on Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s tweets
Sep 12, 2020 16:44 IST
5,000 Himalayan streams to be rejuvenated under MGNREGA in Uttarakhand
Sep 12, 2020 16:43 IST
5 Indians who strayed across LAC were spies, says Chinese media ahead of their release
Sep 12, 2020 16:43 IST
PMPML has crossed one-lakh daily commuter count: Rajendra Jagtap
Sep 12, 2020 16:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.