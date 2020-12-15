Sections
Pune district reports 501 fresh Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

The state health department reported 501 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and 11 deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.63 lakh Covid-19 cases of which...

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 21:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The state health department reported 501 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and 11 deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.63 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.38 lakh have recovered, 7,677 have been reported dead and 16,781 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 243 new cases taking the total count to 1,84,962 and one death took the death toll to 4,363, while PCMC reported 102 new cases taking the final count to 91,099 and zero deaths took the death toll to 1,257. Pune rural reported 156 new cases taking the final count to 87,223 and ten deaths took the death toll to 2,022, according to the state health department.

The department reported that 4,395 patients were discharged on Tuesday taking the final count of such cases to over 17.66 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 93.60%. Also, 3,442 new cases in the state were reported on Tuesday taking the total to over 18.86 lakh.

In addition, 70 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 49,441. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.56%. Of 1,18,06,808 laboratory samples, 18,86,807 have tested positive (15.98%) for Covid-19 until Tuesday. Currently, 5,24,059 people are in home quarantine and 4,316 people are in institutional quarantine.

