Pune district reports 621 fresh Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 20:31 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Pune: The state health department, on Wednesday, reported 621 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in 24 hours, in Pune district.

The district has reported 3.68 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.47 lakh have recovered. The Covid death toll in the district stands at 7,743 with 13,267 active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals, or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 328 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the total count to 1,89,039. Six deaths put the death toll at 4,393.

PCMC reported 134 new cases taking the final count to 92,656 with no deaths reported on Wednesday. Its death toll stands at 1,264.



Pune rural reported 159 new cases taking the final count to 86,752. Three deaths put the rural death toll at 2,051, according to the state health department.

The department reported that 7,620 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the final count of such cases to 18.01 lakh.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.51%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Currently 4,88,723 people are in home quarantine and 3,420 people are in institutional quarantine.

