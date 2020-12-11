Sections
Pune district reports 652 new Covid cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The state health department reported over 652 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and 12 deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.60 lakh Covid cases of which 3.36 lakh have recovered, 7,643 have been reported dead and 16,357 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 294 new cases taking the total count to 183,893 and five deaths taking the death toll to 4,344, while PCMC reported 155 new cases taking the final count to 90,583 and one death with 1,269 as death toll. Pune rural reported 203 new cases taking the final count to 86,445 and six deaths taking the death toll to 1,995, according to the state health department.

The department reported that 2,774 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 17.49 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 93.46%. Also, 4,268 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 18.72 lakh.

In addition, 87 Covid deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 49,152. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Of 11,570,137 laboratory samples, 1,872,440 have been tested positive (16.18%) for Covid until Friday. Currently, 532,288 people are in home quarantine and 5,122 people are in institutional quarantine.

