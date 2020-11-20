Pune district reports 748 fresh Covid cases, 60 deaths

Pune The state health department reported over 748 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and 60 deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.47 lakh Covid cases of which 3.20 lakh have recovered, 7,299 have been reported dead and 16,531 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 335 new cases taking the total count to 176,708 and 16 deaths taking the death toll to 4,149, while Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 165 new cases taking the final count to 86,942 and 33 deaths with 1,241 as death toll.

Pune rural reported 248 new cases taking the final count to 81,100 and 11 deaths taking the death toll to 1,876, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 6,945 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 16.42 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.89%. Also, 5,640 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 17.68 lakh.

In addition, 155 Covid deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 47,507. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.63%. Of the 10,035,665 laboratory samples, 1,768,695 have been tested positive (17.62%) for Covid until Friday. Currently, 558,090 residents are in home quarantine and 4,883 in institutional quarantine.