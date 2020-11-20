Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports 748 fresh Covid cases, 60 deaths

Pune district reports 748 fresh Covid cases, 60 deaths

Pune The state health department reported over 748 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and 60 deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.47 lakh Covid cases of which...

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 20:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune The state health department reported over 748 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and 60 deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.47 lakh Covid cases of which 3.20 lakh have recovered, 7,299 have been reported dead and 16,531 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 335 new cases taking the total count to 176,708 and 16 deaths taking the death toll to 4,149, while Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 165 new cases taking the final count to 86,942 and 33 deaths with 1,241 as death toll.

Pune rural reported 248 new cases taking the final count to 81,100 and 11 deaths taking the death toll to 1,876, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 6,945 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 16.42 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.89%. Also, 5,640 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 17.68 lakh.

In addition, 155 Covid deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 47,507. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.63%. Of the 10,035,665 laboratory samples, 1,768,695 have been tested positive (17.62%) for Covid until Friday. Currently, 558,090 residents are in home quarantine and 4,883 in institutional quarantine.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 20:41 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 20:18 IST
‘Home isolation, plasma therapy helped Delhi battle Covid-19’: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020
Nov 20, 2020 20:52 IST

latest news

Old Delhi and Food: The perfect winter affair
Nov 20, 2020 21:03 IST
Nov 20, 2020 21:03 IST
BJP chief Nadda on two-day visit to Himachal
Nov 20, 2020 21:01 IST
Himachal logs 6 deaths; 161 fresh Covid cases
Nov 20, 2020 20:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.