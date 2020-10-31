Pune district reports 752 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

The district on Saturday reported 787 fresh Covid cases and 7 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll for Pune district as per the state health department is 6,673 and currently 24,573 are active cases.

The city reported 277 new cases taking the total count to 171,766 and 6 deaths taking the death toll to 3,900 while PCMC reported 153 new cases taking the final count to 84,374 and one death with 1,200 as death toll.

Pune rural reported 322 new cases taking the final count to 76,966 and 7 deaths taking the death toll to 1,571, according to the state health department.

Pune district’s recovery rate crossed over 90% as of the 3.33 lakh Covid cases reported till date from the district, over three lakh patients have been declared as recovered and discharged from home isolation or hospital treatment.

The state health department reported that 8,241 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 15.03 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 89.85%. Also, 6,190 new cases in the state were reported on Saturday taking the total to over 16.72 lakh.

In addition, 127 Covid deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 44,390. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.62%. Out of 8,906,826 laboratory samples, 1,672,858 have been tested positive (18.78%) for Covid until Friday. Currently, 2,529,462 people are in home quarantine and 12,411 people are in institutional quarantine.