Pune district reports 808 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune district on Saturday reported 808 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the state health department.

The district has reported 3.29 lakh Covid-19 cases till date, of which 2.97 lakh have recovered, 6,597 have been declared dead and 24,956 are active cases.

Pune city reported 336 new Covid-19 cases taking the total count to 1,70,206 and six deaths took the death toll to 3,873.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 167 new Covid-19 cases taking the final count to 83,488 and three deaths took the death toll to 1,184.



Pune rural reported 305 new Covid-19 cases taking the final count to 75,511 and five deaths took the death toll to 1,538, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 10,004 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 14.55 lakh in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 88.78 per cent. Also, 6,417 fresh Covid-19 cases in the state were reported on Saturday taking the total to over 16.38 lakh.

In addition, 137 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 43,660. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.63%. Of the 8,548,036 laboratory samples, 1,638,961 have been tested positive (19.17%) for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection until Saturday.

