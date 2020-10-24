Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports over 727 fresh Covid19 cases and 32 deaths in 24 hours

Pune district reports over 727 fresh Covid19 cases and 32 deaths in 24 hours

The district has reported 3.28 lakh Covid-19 cases till date, of which 2.94 have recovered, 6,583 were declared dead and 26,824 are active cases.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Smart e-bus started plying from Pune airport to various destinations in Pune, India, on Friday, October 23, 2020. Pune city reported 325 new cases taking the total count to 169,870 and 16 deaths taking the death toll to 3,867. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Pune district reported over 727 fresh Covid cases and 32 deaths in 24 hours due to the Covid-19 on Friday.

The district has reported 3.28 lakh Covid-19 cases till date, of which 2.94 have recovered, 6,583 were declared dead and 26,824 are active cases.

Pune city reported 325 new cases taking the total count to 169,870 and 16 deaths taking the death toll to 3,867, while PCMC reported 155 new cases taking the final count to 83,321 and 5 deaths with 1,181 as death toll.

Pune rural reported 247 new cases taking the final count to 75,206 and 11 deaths taking the death toll to 1,533, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 13,247 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the final count to 1,445,103. The recovery rate in the state is 88.52%. Also, 7,347 new cases in the state were reported on Friday taking the total to 1,632,544. In addition, 184 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 43,519.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.63%. Out of 8,479,155 laboratory samples, 1,632,544 have been tested positive (19.25%) for Covid until Friday. Currently, 2,438,245 people are in home quarantine and 13,545 people are in institutional quarantine.

