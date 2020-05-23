Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / Pune district’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5,000-mark; deaths 257

Pune district’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5,000-mark; deaths 257

With the death of 15 more persons due to coronavirus infection, the number of victims reached 257 in the district.

Updated: May 23, 2020 11:29 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Pune Maharashtra

The number of Covid-19 cases in Pune district now stands at 5,167. (HT photo/ Ravindra Joshi)

Pune registered the biggest single-day jump of 358 Covid-19 cases on Friday, due to which the district’s tally of such patients crossed the 5,000-mark, a health official said.

With the death of 15 more persons due to coronavirus infection, the number of victims reached 257 in the district, the official said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The number of Covid-19 cases in Pune district now stands at 5,167.

“Of the 358 new cases, as many as 317 were detected in Pune city alone. Nine cases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township and 32 in Cantonment and rural areas,” the official said.



The coronavirus positive cases found so far in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural areas are 4,471, 253 and 443 respectively.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Death in West Bengal due to Cyclone Amphan reaches 85
May 23, 2020 12:59 IST
Live: Suresh, Vivek Oberoi on ‘caring for elderly’ in lockdown
May 23, 2020 12:59 IST
Ivanka praises Indian girl who cycled down 1200 km carrying ailing father
May 23, 2020 12:57 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Cong releases video on Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with migrants and all the latest news
May 23, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.