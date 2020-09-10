Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Pune district sees 5,939 fresh positive cases, 68 deaths on Thursday

Pune district sees 5,939 fresh positive cases, 68 deaths on Thursday

Pune district reported 5,939 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 50 deaths on Thursday as per the state health department.Thursday’s data takes the progressive positive...

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:08 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

Pune district reported 5,939 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 50 deaths on Thursday as per the state health department.

Thursday’s data takes the progressive positive count in Pune district to 2,18,502. Of these total cases, 1,44,412 have recovered, 4,634 were declared dead and 69,456 are active cases.

Thursday’s total positive cases of 5,939 in a day is one of the highest reported so far, as per the state health department.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,969 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,22,260 and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening took the death toll to 2,870.



Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 1,168 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 58,273 and nine deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening took the death toll to 884.

Pune rural reported 1,802 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 37,969 and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening took the death toll to 880.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
Sep 10, 2020 22:08 IST
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
Sep 10, 2020 20:18 IST

latest news

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani launches welfare scheme for farmers
Sep 10, 2020 22:15 IST
Jal Vayu Vihar firing: HC grants bail to former flight lieutenant
Sep 10, 2020 22:12 IST
13.74 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
Sep 10, 2020 22:11 IST
JAC Chandigarh starts online admission process for engineering courses
Sep 10, 2020 22:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.