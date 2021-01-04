Pune district to get 9 new police stations

PUNE: Pune district will get nine new police stations at Wagholi, Uruli Kanchan, Baner, Kalepadal, Kharadi, Phursungi, Mhalunge, Ravet and Shirgaon. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Ajit Pawar, deputy chief Minister of Maharashtra, at Mantralaya in Mumbai on Monday.

Apart from home minister Anil Deshmukh, the police chiefs of the district’s three forces— Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad city and Pune rural —were present.

As per the plan, the nine existing police stations will be divided into the jurisdictions of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad while parts of Pune rural police jurisdiction will be reduced, according to the distribution statement issued by Pune district administration.

Pune city

Pune city police will get three additional police stations, two from Pune rural (Lonikand and part of Loni Kalbhor), and six newly formed police stations, including Wagholi, Nanded City, Baner, Kalepadal, Phursungi, and Kharadi.

“A part of Loni Kalbhor will be turned into Uruli Kanchan police station and that part will remain with Pune rural, while a leaner version of Loni Kalbhor will be a part of Pune city. From Haveli police station, Nanded City police station will be formed and added to Pune city police while Haveli will remain with Pune rural,” said Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of Pune police.

The city police will also need to increase the number of zones from its present count of five, according to the police.

Pune city currently has approximately 9,000 personnel including staff and officers.

“Manpower and increase in zones will happen eventually after the police stations are established which will take some time,” said Gupta.

Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police will get three new police stations, including Ravet, Shirgaon and Mhalunge.

A part of Chatuhshrungi and Hinjewadi will be combined to form Baner police station. The separate commissionerate for Pimpri-Chinchwad came into being on August 15, 2018.

“Baner police station will absorb Bavdhan police outpost which was earlier in the jurisdiction of Hinjewadi police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad police,” said Gupta. Pimpri-Chinchwad police will get Rs 2 crore for purchase of vehicles for police use. The force has a strength of 2,000 personnel which controls over 1.72 million population.

Pune rural

Pune rural police will hand over the responsibility of Lonikand, partial Loni Kalbhor and Haveli police stations to Pune city. Pune rural police will be given Rs 1 crore for vehicle purchase like Pune city police.

For better policing

Pune city police commissioner’s jurisdiction earlier had 39 police stations till August 2018.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate came into existence on August 15, 2018, with 15 police stations, including nine from Pune city and six from Pune rural.

After formation of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, Pune city police went from having three zones to five zones with 30 police stations.

From 30 police stations, the number will increase to 38, one shy of its strength till 2018.

The additional police stations have been carved out from three police stations from Pune rural, five from existing Pune city police jurisdiction, and one from Pimpri-Chinchwad.