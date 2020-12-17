Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune distrtict reports 725 fresh Covid-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

The state health department reported 725 fresh Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Thursday. Five deaths were reported in Pune district in 24 hours which puts the Covid-related...

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:55 IST

By Namrata Devikar,

The state health department reported 725 fresh Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Thursday.

Five deaths were reported in Pune district in 24 hours which puts the Covid-related death toll at 7,654.

The district has 3.63 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.4 lakh have recovered, and 16,865 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 210 fresh Covid cases taking the final count to 85,856. Three deaths took the rural toll to 2,027, according to the state health department.



Pune city reported 357 new Covid cases, taking its total count to 1,87,308. Two deaths reported on Thursday, moved to PMC death toll to 4,559.

PCMC reported 158 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its final count to 91,937. No deaths were reported on Thursday. The death toll in PCMC stands at 1,259.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.10%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Currently 5,06,914 people are in home quarantine and 4,033 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

