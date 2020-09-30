Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Pune div commissioner announces post-Covid mgmt plan: 5 counselling centres

Pune div commissioner announces post-Covid mgmt plan: 5 counselling centres

Under the plan, five counselling centres will be operational to deal with issues residents who have recovered from the infection might face

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 16:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A health worker working at a Covid 19 testing centre at Dhankawadi in Pune. (Ravindra Joshi/HT FILE PHOTO)

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, on Tuesday, announced a “post-Covid management plan” for residents in the division who have recovered from the infection to receive wholistic health guidance.

Under the plan, five counselling centres will be operational to deal with issues residents who have recovered from the infection might face.

Speaking to reporters at a weekly online press meet, Rao said, “The administration has prepared the post- Covid management plan for Pune division. After getting cured, citizens are emerging with various health issues and some are facing psychological problems. To address all these issues with the help of medical experts, the administration a task force is now in place. One team travelled to Cuttack in Orissa to study the post- Covid management issues.”

Rao added, “The counselling and treatment centres will be at both Jumbo care facilities - COEP and Pimpri- Chinchwad, Sassoon Hospital, Naidu Hospital and at the Covid hospital in Baner. Along with these five locations, the administration will also set up a phone line for patients.”

The administration had selected doctors to handle the centres and training will start this week.

“Physiotherapy, psychology, neurology and some chronic health issues will all be dealt with,” Rao said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra govt withdraws August order to implement new farm laws
Sep 30, 2020 16:39 IST
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Sep 30, 2020 14:25 IST
Babri demolition case: LK Advani, 31 others acquitted; no local testified
Sep 30, 2020 16:28 IST
Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgment, says Congress
Sep 30, 2020 15:58 IST

latest news

This cat’s ‘no, thank you’ reaction on being filmed has people entertained
Sep 30, 2020 17:04 IST
Bombay HC refuses to relax interim stay on demolitions, evictions
Sep 30, 2020 17:04 IST
Isuru Udana supports Ashoke Dinda against trolls
Sep 30, 2020 17:01 IST
R Madhavan: ‘People told me I am TV actor and I will never do films’
Sep 30, 2020 16:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.