Pune divisional commissioner holds review meeting with army on possible flooding

The horrific memories of last year’s flood in Kolhapur, Sangli and Pune district are still afresh. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

In light of the continuous rain in western Maharashtra and the horrific memories of last year’s flood in Kolhapur, Sangli and Pune district being afresh, divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao held a review meeting with southern command officers.

Rao said, “It’s raining all over western Maharashtra. Last year Sangli and Kolhapur city faced heavy rain and floods, many were evacuated. By considering that, the divisional commissioner’s office is taking all the care this year.”

Rao said, “I took a review meeting with the army’s southern command officers and checked how much help they would be able to extend if it was required. At the same time a meeting had been conducted with the state disaster management office. The five districts falling in western Maharashtra demanded some help on the background of the rainy season and a proposal has been forwarded to the state government for approval.”

Rao said, “All the five districts Kolhapur, Sangli, Pune, Satara and Solapur have prepared their disaster management plan at city, district and village level. The divisional office is in touch with the irrigation department and doing a continuous vigilance over the discharge from various dams mainly Koyna.”

Speed boats donated

Minister of state Vishwajeet Kadam on Monday launched speed boats at Sangli district. The speed boats had been kept in Krishna river on the background of the rainy season.