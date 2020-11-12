Pune doc booked for allegedly molesting nurse during night shift in Wakad hospital

While the complainant is a 34-year-old woman, the accused was identified as a 40-year-old man who resides at the hospital premises. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A doctor was booked for alleged sexual harassment of a nurse working at the same hospital.

The incident took place at 11:30pm on November 7 when the two were on night shift at the maternity home located at Dange chowk in Wakad.

“The accused has disappeared after coming to know of the FIR. We were unable to find him at the hospital,” said sub-inspector Sangita Goday of Wakad police station who is investigating the case.

The complainant told the police that the doctor pulled her into the consulting room, shut the door and tried to molest her, according to the police. The woman rescued herself and rushed out of the room.

“She was disturbed and very scared. Her colleagues gave her to courage to approach the police. So, she finally came forward on Tuesday,” said Goday.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wakad police station.