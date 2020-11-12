Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Pune doc booked for allegedly molesting nurse during night shift in Wakad hospital

Pune doc booked for allegedly molesting nurse during night shift in Wakad hospital

Incident took place at 11:30pm on November 7 when the two were on night shift at the maternity home located at Dange chowk

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

While the complainant is a 34-year-old woman, the accused was identified as a 40-year-old man who resides at the hospital premises. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A doctor was booked for alleged sexual harassment of a nurse working at the same hospital.

The incident took place at 11:30pm on November 7 when the two were on night shift at the maternity home located at Dange chowk in Wakad.

While the complainant is a 34-year-old woman, the accused was identified as a 40-year-old man who resides at the hospital premises.

“The accused has disappeared after coming to know of the FIR. We were unable to find him at the hospital,” said sub-inspector Sangita Goday of Wakad police station who is investigating the case.



The complainant told the police that the doctor pulled her into the consulting room, shut the door and tried to molest her, according to the police. The woman rescued herself and rushed out of the room.

“She was disturbed and very scared. Her colleagues gave her to courage to approach the police. So, she finally came forward on Tuesday,” said Goday.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wakad police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
Nov 12, 2020 16:55 IST
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 15:30 IST
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 15:28 IST
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Nov 12, 2020 14:50 IST

latest news

240 rare books returned to owners post ‘Mission: Impossible’ burglary in UK
Nov 12, 2020 17:05 IST
WhatsApp under scrutiny as Germany probes messaging apps
Nov 12, 2020 17:05 IST
Rupee slumps 28 paise against US dollar
Nov 12, 2020 17:05 IST
What’s the fuss about content on television?
Nov 12, 2020 17:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.