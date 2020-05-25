Sections
First flight with 23 passengers on board from Delhi lands in Pune

Domestic flight operations have resumed today across the country after two months of suspension except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

May 25, 2020

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Pune

Passengers arrive at Pune International airport, amid the concerns over the spread of Covid-19. (Shankar Narayan/HT File Photo )

The first flight from Delhi’s IGI Airport, since the resumption of domestic flight operations, arrived here on Monday with 23 passengers on board, officials said.

A passenger, who arrived here along with her child said, “I was nervous before the flight but all passengers were taking precautions. Very few are people travelling right now.”

Another passenger said, “I came from Riyadh 14 days back. I was in quarantine in Delhi. My report for COVID-19 came negative. The journey was fantastic. I faced no problems at all. It feels good to come back home after a long time. I was among the people who came back from Riyadh as part of the Vande Bharat Mission. I am thankful to the government for helping out.”

Domestic flight operations have resumed today across the country after two months of suspension except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.



All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India following the Centre imposed lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Airports Authority of India on Thursday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for airports as part of preparations for the recommencement of domestic commercial flight operations.

According to the SOPs, airports have been advised to ensure that passenger seating arrangement is done in such a manner so as to maintain social distancing among passengers by blocking those seats that are not to be used, with proper markers or tapes. All passengers also must compulsorily be registered with the Aarogya Setu app on their phones as per the directives.

Besides this, alternate check-in counters should be used to avoid congestion. The airport staff must be provided PPE kits, face masks etc, and they should also be provided with hand sanitisers. (ANI)

