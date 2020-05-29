Pune focuses on senior citizens in view of 56% deaths due to Covid-19

Sections
Updated: May 29, 2020 16:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A healthcare worker collects an oral swab sample of a senior citizen woman at Sane Guruji Smarak, Sinhagad road. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to pay greater attention to senior citizens in containment zones as Covid-19 fatalities are highest among senior citizens.

As of May 27, 273 people have died due to Covid-19 in Pune, with people above 60 accounting for 153 deaths.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Fatalities are highest among people above the age of 60 and in many cases, there have been late admissions as a result of which they are critical at the time of admission itself. The PMC has now decided to concentrate on this group to bring down the death ratio of senior citizens.”

He said that instructions have been given to the medical staff to focus on the medical check-up of senior citizens in the containment zones. This would include a basic check-up, temperature, blood sugar levels, blood pressure and other illnesses. Some specialists from Indian Medical Association will assist in the check-up for chest pain and diabetes, he said.



This would include a swab test for those with primary symptoms of Covid-19.

PMC health officer Ramchandra Hankare said, “We are concentrating on containment zones mainly. As the senior citizens are turning critical after becoming positive, we have decided to keep focus on them and do their check-up in the containment zones.”

Pune city has a total of 65 containment clusters which are located in high density areas. A number of slums have turned into containment zones in the city with the most critical ones located in Bhavani Peth and Kasba-Vishrambaug wards.

As per PMC data, senior citizens account for almost 56 percent of the total deaths in the city due to Covid-19.

A civic officer said that the PMC is gathering data on senior citizens from various sources such as senior citizens organisations, senior citizens’ cell with Pune police and door-to-door survey. The civic body is also planning to bring restrictions on the movement of the senior citizens in the containment and other zones in the city.

