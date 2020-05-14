Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune gets 120 CAPF personnel to relieve burden on cops

Pune gets 120 CAPF personnel to relieve burden on cops

With the number of Covid-19 cases rising steadily in Pune, the city is all set to get a column of 120 troops from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).CAPF personnel will help the Pune police....

Updated: May 14, 2020 18:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

With the number of Covid-19 cases rising steadily in Pune, the city is all set to get a column of 120 troops from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

CAPF personnel will help the Pune police. They will be deployed in containment zones and restricted areas to ensure that the lockdown is maintained. This is being done so that the fatigued and over-worked police force can get some rest.

Mitesh Gatte, deputy commissioner of police, special branch said, “Constables who are 55-years-old and above, have been sent on leave as a precautionary measure. At least 100 policemen were quarantined a few days ago. The column of 120 CAPF personnel will assist the Pune police in bandobast duty.”

State home minister Anil Deshmukh sought help from CAPF to boost the police strength in Maharashtra, as the police force was under severe pressure of daily duties and increasing number of policemen testing positive for the disease.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 18:13 IST
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
May 14, 2020 18:13 IST
Rs 20 lakh cr Covid package’s 2nd chunk delivered: Total economic pkg in numbers
May 14, 2020 18:40 IST
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
May 14, 2020 17:34 IST

latest news

Haryana Roadways drives out of lockdown, puts operations in first gear from Friday
May 14, 2020 18:58 IST
40-year-old labourer held for raping teen daughter in Ludhiana
May 14, 2020 18:55 IST
Bengal tea gardens hope ‘absentees’ will return as reverse migration peaks
May 14, 2020 18:49 IST
PM Modi’s ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ Relief Package is call for promotion of local Indian brands feels LD Sharma of Mayhigh Films
May 14, 2020 18:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.