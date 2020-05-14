Pune gets 120 CAPF personnel to relieve burden on cops

With the number of Covid-19 cases rising steadily in Pune, the city is all set to get a column of 120 troops from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

CAPF personnel will help the Pune police. They will be deployed in containment zones and restricted areas to ensure that the lockdown is maintained. This is being done so that the fatigued and over-worked police force can get some rest.

Mitesh Gatte, deputy commissioner of police, special branch said, “Constables who are 55-years-old and above, have been sent on leave as a precautionary measure. At least 100 policemen were quarantined a few days ago. The column of 120 CAPF personnel will assist the Pune police in bandobast duty.”

State home minister Anil Deshmukh sought help from CAPF to boost the police strength in Maharashtra, as the police force was under severe pressure of daily duties and increasing number of policemen testing positive for the disease.