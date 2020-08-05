Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune gets first incessant rainfall of season on Tuesday

Pune gets first incessant rainfall of season on Tuesday

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 16:12 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hinudstan Times Pune

According to the water resource department officials, the catchment area of Panshet received 41mm, Warasgaon - 45mm, Khadakwasla - 23mm and Temghar - 60mm rainfall. (HT PHOTO)

Heavy rains lashed the city since Monday midnight with rainfall continuing throughout the day on Tuesday. While most city roads witnessed waterlogging, the catchment areas of four dams that supply water to the city also received a good amount of rainfall.

Until 5:30 pm on Tuesday, Shivajinagar registered 27.5mm rain while Lohegaon registered 22.2mm rain and Pashan received 16.8mm rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Pune district and city today witnessed moderate rain with an intermediate spell of intense rain. The rain will continue tomorrow (Wednesday) as well,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, India Meteorological Department, Pune.

According to the water resource department officials, the catchment area of Panshet received 41mm, Warasgaon - 45mm, Khadakwasla - 23mm and Temghar - 60mm rainfall.



“The areas adjacent to Pune, the ghat regions have been receiving heavy to very heavy rains. Lonavala, Tamini ghat, is receiving a good amount of rain. Especially today (August 4) with the rain going into a vigorous form, ghat areas will receive heavy rains,” added Kashyapi.

The Tamini ghat area received 205 mm rain in the last 24 hours while Shirgaon received 130 mm rain.

“In the Bay of Bengal, a system of short spell will be occurring due to which monsoon is expected to become active again in Maharashtra on August 9, 10 and 11,” added Kashyapi.

From August 6 there will be moderate rainfall in the plain areas while heavy to very heavy rain forecast will remain for the ghat region.

For Wednesday, impact-based forecast of climate research centre predicted a partial reduction in visibility, slippery road during the period of an intense spell. A major disruption of traffic flow, moderate water logging in the part of low lying areas adjacent to river banks is also possible.

There is also a possibility of falling/uprooting of roadside trees and also a possibility of minor landslides in elevated hilly areas.

In the next 72 hours, Konkan, Goa, Mumbai, Thane Palghar will receive very heavy rains and it will have a great impact as it is intense.

In central Maharashtra, widespread rains are expected in the next 72 hours after which the rainfall will get lighter, but oderate rain will continue in Marathawada as this region is receiving very good rains this time.

Most parts of Vidarbha will be receiving heavy rain in the next 48 hours.

Good rains in catchment areas

On Tuesday, the dams area received good rain as Panshet dam received 41mm, Warasgaon dam received 45mm, Khadakwasla dam received 23mm and Temghar dam received 60mm rainfall respectively.

“In the Krishna and Bhima basin area, not much rain has occurred till now, but rain activity is growing in these areas and it will help for the recovery of dams which have less water level compared to last year. Two days of rain will be also very conducive for farming activities,” added Kashyapi.

