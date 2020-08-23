Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune gets its first jumbo facility: 200 ICU-, 600 oxygenated beds added in fight against Covid-19

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:37 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

The city got its first Covid-19 jumbo facility, almost six months after the first Covid-19 positive case was detected in the city which was also Maharashtra’s first positive case.

This jumbo facility at COEP ground, will add 600 more oxygenated beds and 200 ICU beds to the health infrastructure of the city’s fight against Covid-19. The second jumbo facility will start at the Annasaheb Magar ground in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Although, Mumbai got the first jumbo facility in the state, Pune is now seeing more cases coming up compared to the capital and even more deaths per day. Despite multiple delays due to various reasons including rains, the facility is finally up and ready.

The facility was inaugurated online by CM Uddhav Thackeray and the event was attended by deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham, divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and Pune collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

CM Thackeray said, “I wish good health for Punekars. The city is now amidst the Covid-19 peak, monsoon and also Ganesh festival and so Punekars have to be more cautious. I urge citizens to maintain social distancing and citizens should follow the same level of precautions which they have been following till date.”



Rao had said that the facility has been outsourced to a private agency which will supply manpower and even the smallest details including laundry and consumables have been taken care of.

CM also wished the citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and also expressed thanks that people from all religions have celebrated the festivals in a restrained way this year due to Covid-19.

He said, “It is seen across the world that once the first wave is over, the second wave comes and so citizens must not drop their guard.”

