Pune gets its normal rainfall quota of June in just 20 days

The city has surpassed its normal rainfall of 137mm for June in just 20 days despite monsoon arriving four days late in the region. Till June 20, the city recorded 151.6mm rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The excessive rainfall was due to the impact of cyclone Nisarga, which hit the state int he first week of week, according to IMD officials.“There are three reasons due to which Pune has received more than normal rainfall in just 20 days, that is cyclonic rains due to Nisarga, good moisture incursion and normal onset of monsoon,” said Anupam Kashyapi, IMD director.

For the past three consecutive years, Pune has been receiving more than normal rainfall in June. In 2017 the normal rainfall recorded was 207mm, 2018 recorded 148mm, 2019 recorded 194mm rainfall.The dams providing water supply to the city, Khadakwasla (60.26%), Panshet (22.99%), Varasgaon (16.17%), Temghar (nil) have a good capacity of water stored, according to PMC.

Till June 19, Shivajinagar received 151.6mm rainfall, while Lohegaon and Pashan received 260.6mm and 145mm of rainfall, respectively. In the last one-week ghat areas of Tamhini, Mulshi and Paud have received moderate rainfall and it will continue to be the same for the next seven days.

The IMD has forecast that the city will witness light rains till next week.Along with Pune, other districts including Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Chandrapur, Dhule, Bhandara, and Washim had received more than normal rainfall.

