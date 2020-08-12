Pune gets official sanction for Knowledge Cluster

The city officially received the tag of ‘Pune Knowledge Cluster’ on Wednesday through the office of the principal scientific advisor.

The goal of the cluster is to connect organisations with a high-level of expertise in diverse domains of science and technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, in and around Pune. The inter-university centre for astronomy and astrophysics (IUCAA) has been designated to facilitate the project and the funding for the cluster from the advisor’s office will be dealt with by the office of the director of IUCAA.

Talking at an online press conference on Wednesday Dr Somak Raychaudhary director of IUCAA who is the nodal head for the cluster said, “In this knowledge cluster, the stakeholders are not just universities and colleges but also the research institutions and industries. These three categories are brought together and often there is not much cross-talk between the three and the idea is we will take up these projects and make a seamless interaction between these three categories of stakeholders. It is a new concept and it is going on for the last year. We are very proud that Pune has been chosen as one of the first places in the country where such an initiative has been started.”

The Pune Knowledge Cluster includes universities and colleges, research laboratories, research and development establishments at the national and state level that is situated in Pune, and the leading industries based in Pune.

This initial project proposal was coordinated and submitted by professors Ajit Kembhavi former IUCAA director and L S Shashidhara as principal investigators on behalf of the cluster. It is among the first city-wide clusters that have been approved by the office of the scientific advisor. Similar clusters for Hyderabad and Jodhpur were approved at the same time.

Talking about how the cluster will work, Kembhavi said, “Initially small-scale projects are to be developed and executed, along with awareness programmes and outreach activities which are relevant for Pune city. Then there will be studying and improvement of the tree cover of Pune, study and modelling of last-mile connectivity by e-transport, pilot study to connect electric vehicles to the grid or at home and viral epidemics, vector dynamics and other healthcare issues. This knowledge cluster will also take up pilot studies leading to projects on a much larger scale to improve the quality of life in the city. Some of these areas are integrated electric multi-modal transport, Pune digital twin and city’s water management.”