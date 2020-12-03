Pune graduates’ and teachers’ constituency polls: Results likely to be delayed, say officials

Sections
Voting went on till late in the evening on December 1 and the final count was recorded at 57.96 per cent and 73.04 per cent for Pune graduates’ and teachers’ constituency respectively

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:19 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

Amid the pandemic, the election commission will ensure all the Covid-19 safety measures will be followed at counting centres. Masks, sanitizers and other essentials are provided at counting centres, said officials. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

As the voting turnout was high for Pune graduates’ and teachers’ constituency polls and voting was done through ballot papers the results will be declared only after 24 hours, said officials.

The counting will start at Balewadi sports complex on Thursday.

An official from the administration on condition of anonymity said that though the counting will start from Thursday, it is likely that the final results will be declared on Friday.

The voting went on till late in the evening on Tuesday (December 1) and the final count was recorded at 57.96 per cent and 73.04 per cent for Pune graduates’ and teachers’ constituency respectively.

Total 2.47 lakh voters cast their vote in five districts in Pune.

Amid the pandemic, the election commission will ensure all the Covid-19 safety measures will be followed at counting centres. Masks, sanitizers and other essentials are provided at counting centres, said officials.

