Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune has 18k active Covid cases; 2,841 need critical care or oxygen therapy

Pune has 18k active Covid cases; 2,841 need critical care or oxygen therapy

The city currently has 18,040 active cases of Covid-19 in various hospitals of which 2,841 need critical care or are undergoing oxygen therapy, according to Pune Municipal...

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:03 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

The city currently has 18,040 active cases of Covid-19 in various hospitals of which 2,841 need critical care or are undergoing oxygen therapy, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data.

Of the 2,841 people who need critical care, 392 are on ventilator, 247 in the ICU without ventilator and 2,202 are undergoing oxygen treatment.

Meanwhile, the city reported 1,762 fresh positive cases on Sunday, taking the progressive count to 57,523 while 31 deaths were reported and the toll now stands at 1,366. The state health department too reported 1,762 fresh positive cases taking the progressive count to 61,762. According to state data, 25 deaths were reported taking the death toll to 1,507.

The city also saw 1,203 discharges on Sunday taking the total count of those discharged to 38,117, according to PMC data. A total of 2.81 lakh tests have been conducted till date of which 2,585 were conducted on Sunday.



At least 15 deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), three deaths each from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Pune Adventist Hospital and two from the Ruby Hall Clinic on Sunday.

One death each has been reported from Jupiter hospital, Rao Nursing home, AICTS hospital, Symbiosis hospital, Sahyadri hospital (Kothrud), Naidu hospital, Bharati hospital and Lokmanya hospital.

Deaths reported of residents from outside PMC limits include three from SGH, one each from Kashibai Navale Hospital, AICTS hospital, Poona hospital, AIMS Hospital and Lokmanya hospital.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MP High Court asks sexual harassment accused to request victim to tie him a rakhi
Aug 02, 2020 22:58 IST
Pune has 18k active Covid cases; 2,841 need critical care or oxygen therapy
Aug 02, 2020 22:55 IST
Pune’s positivity rate goes up to 24.65%, but R naught stays low at 0.8
Aug 02, 2020 22:55 IST
Mind your own business, Capt to Kejriwal’s demand for CBI probe into hooch tragedy
Aug 02, 2020 22:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.