Pune-Lonavla local trains to resume operations from October 12

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:34 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

Pune – Lonavla local trains will resume operations from October 12, according to railway officials, who said that the decision was taken after a detailed discussion among stakeholders who sought more time for preparations.

It was earlier reported that the train service is likely to start on October 8, according to the letter written by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta to the Pune railway division. However, after subsequent meetings and discussion, the date has been postponed now.

The number of passengers per local train will be reduced from 1,200 to 700 to maintain social distancing during the travel as per the instructions. Also a ‘QR code’ based e-pass system has been introduced which will be monitored by the IT cell of the Pune police department. People engaged in essential services will have to get the e-pass with the QR code and identity card in order to travel via the local trains.

Since the countrywide lockdown began on March 23, all the train operations in the Pune railway division were stopped. Now almost after six months the local trains are starting back in Pune which is a major transport mode for working people between Pune to Lonavla stretch.

