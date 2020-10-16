Pune man gets 12 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of 3-year-old

A case is registered at Pimpri police station against the man under Section 376(2)(i) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO). (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A local court in Pune, on Wednesday, convicted a 46-year-old man in a case registered against him for unnatural intercourse and sexual assault of a three-year-old child in 2015. He is sentenced to 12 years in rigorous imprisonment.

The judgement was passed by additional sessions judge RV Adone. Advocate Leena Pathak was the public prosecutor in the case and took it to conviction.

The convicted man was arrested in 2015 after the child’s mother lodged a police complaint.

“The trial started in 2017 and around March, our case was almost over, but due to the lockdown the court was closed. In the past few weeks, the court took the effort to hear the cross-examination punch from Pimpri court and we heard it from Shivajinagar court through video conferencing. The case then finally concluded,” said advocate Leena Pathak .

“In addition to that (fine), the District Legal Service Authority may decide the quantum of compensation to be awarded to the victim, under the Victim Compensation Scheme,” read a part of the judgement.

A case is registered at Pimpri police station against the man under Section 376(2)(i) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO).

On June 3, 2015, the man had forced the infant girl to his house while she was playing at 5 pm. While her father was at work, her 23-year-old mother was cooking. The girl came to her mother while crying and fell asleep immediately, according to her mother’s complaint. It was later in the night when she woke up and narrated the incident to her mother. The man was arrested on June 4 and remanded to police custody followed by judicial custody.