Pune: Man kills live-in partner, surrenders before police

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder). (HT photo)

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his pregnant live-in partner after a quarrel and then surrendered before police in Maharashtra’s Pune district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday evening in Karegaon village under Ranjangaon MIDC police station limits.

The man later went to the police station and confessed that he killed his 24-year-old live-in partner, as per the complaint registered by Ranjangaon police.

“He came to the police station and demanded a piece of paper and a pen. He wrote that he is a patient of depression and killed his pregnant live-in partner by strangulating her and sought that he be executed,” police naik P N Sutar said.

The man then handed over keys of the house where he lived with the woman, he said.

“After reaching the house and opening its door, we found the women lying dead on the floor,” he added.

Sub-inspector Shubhangi Kute, who is investigating the case, said it has come to light that the deceased and the accused were in a relationship for last four to five months and she became pregnant during this period.

“Since both of them did not have money to go for abortion, they often used to fight. They had an argument on Friday afternoon and in a fit of rage, the man strangulated her to death, locked the door from outside and surrendered before police,” she said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), she added.