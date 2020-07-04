Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol tests Covid-19 positive

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol tests Covid-19 positive

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol tested Covid-19 positive and was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday due to fever.Mohol tweeted and announced that he tested positive for the...

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol tested Covid-19 positive and was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday due to fever.

Mohol tweeted and announced that he tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and is “stable now”

The mayor attended various meetings in the last few days. On Friday, he was present for the meeting called by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar where all the city’s IAS and IPS officers were present.

Mohol was leading the Covid-19 crisis from the front and visiting various hospitals and attending review meetings.



On Thursday, he conducted a meeting with PMC officials and instructed them to increase the bed capacity as Pune Smart City data predicts that by the end of July, there would be a shortage of beds in the city.

Many elected members have been tested Covid-19 positive in the city. A BJP MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad is admitted in the hospital. PMC opposition leader and her husband both were detected Covid-19 positive too.

Mohol said, “It is confirmed that I have tested positive for Covid-19. After a fever, I was given a Covid-19 test and the result was positive. I am undergoing treatment and would be in touch with the administration. I will definitely recover.”

