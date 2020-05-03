Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune Municipal Corporation mulls swab collection centres in hotspots

Pune Municipal Corporation mulls swab collection centres in hotspots

At present, first contacts of any positive person in the area are housed in Rakshaknagar, Kharadi, 15 km away

Updated: May 03, 2020 16:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Gaikwad and other PMC officials visited hotspots in Patil Estate, Kaamgaar putla, Tadiwala road and Yerawada on Saturday. (HT/PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation is considering setting up swab collection centres in coronavirus hotspots in the central part of the city for people’s convenience, commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said on Saturday.

Gaikwad and other PMC officials visited hotspots in areas including Patil Estate, Kaamgaar putla, Tadiwala road and Laxmi Nagar in Yerawada.

“During our interaction, several people demanded that swab collection centres be set up in their areas as it would be convenient for them,” Gaikwad said.

Once their swabs were taken for coronavirus test, they could stay at nearby schools or marriage halls which the civic body has requisitioned and isolate themselves till the results arrives, people told the officials.



The administration is also considering taking over civic schools and marriage halls to house those who await the test results for quarantine purpose. At present, first contacts of any positive person in the area are housed in Rakshaknagar, Kharadi, 15 km away.

“The people who test negative come home a day after and those who test positive proceed to isolation facilities,” he said.

But many people resist being shifted to an area which is away from their homes.

“To make it convenient for people, we will think of setting up swab collection centre in their own areas and after the swab collection, they can be shifted to the nearest school or marriage hall for quarantiningprocess,” Gaikwad said.

“Living near their homes will be comfortable for them,” he said.

The civic body will also use 300 pulse oximeters to officials who are conducting screening in hotspot areas to identify severe Covid-19 cases. Pulse oximeter, measures the oxygen saturation of the patient’s blood, as it has been observed that Covid-19 patients tend to have lower blood oxygen levels. The test is not confirmatory but it can help detect people with low blood oxygen levels who can then be tested further for virus infection.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
May 03, 2020 16:05 IST
‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi
May 03, 2020 15:46 IST
Firms fear 40% revenue decline in April-June quarter: CII snap poll
May 03, 2020 16:55 IST
Covid-19 lockdown: 450 liquor shops to open in Delhi from Monday
May 03, 2020 14:13 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Sophisticated surveillance system’- Rahul Gandhi on Aarogya Setu and all the latest news
May 03, 2020 16:56 IST
Madrid runners hit streets as Europe’s virus outbreak eases
May 03, 2020 16:54 IST
JEE, NEET 2020 fresh schedule to be released on May 5 : HRD Ministry
May 03, 2020 16:51 IST
Sparring in times of social distancing: Not for boxers
May 03, 2020 16:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.