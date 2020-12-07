Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune musician’s house burgled of cash, jewellery

Pune musician’s house burgled of cash, jewellery

The 71-year-old who temporarily moved to Mumbai to live with her retired doctor husband during lockdown found her house burgled when she returned three months later.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 16:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A 71-year-old musician who temporarily moved to Mumbai to live with her retired doctor husband during lockdown, came home three months later to find jewellery and cash stolen from her house in Sadashiv peth on Saturday. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

PUNE: A 71-year-old musician who temporarily moved to Mumbai to live with her retired doctor husband during lockdown, came home three months later to find jewellery and cash stolen from her house in Sadashiv peth on Saturday.

Identified as Alaknanda Wadekar (71), the complainant arrived in Pune with her husband, daughter, and son-in-law on Saturday afternoon.

The woman lost cash worth Rs 1,41,000 and some gold jewellery collectively worth Rs 2,11,000, according to police.

“When the lockdown was announced, she was stuck here and her husband was in Mumbai. In September, when the lockdown rules were relaxed, she left for Mumbai to be with her husband. Their jewellery and money was in this house which is on the first floor,” said assistant police inspector Chandrakant Vabale of Vishrambaug police station, who is investigating the case.



The house was closed from September 9 until Saturday. The theft is suspected to have been committed a long time ago as there a barely any signs of fresh entry in the house.

“The ground floor structure has been donated to Deccan Education Society, but is lying unused. There is a toilet-bathroom there and the window faces outside. They entered through the window and gained access to the building. The grill on the main door of the house is also bent, broken,” said API Vabale.

A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night), and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Vishrambaug police station.

