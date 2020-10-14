Pune on yellow alert for next three days

Heavy rain at isolated areas is expected for Pune city on Wednesday and Thursday, though overall, rainfall will be moderate. (HT PHOTO )

Pune district, along with Mumbai, is on a “yellow alert” for the next three days, starting Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The strength of the system which was formed in the Bay of Bengal is reducing, but it is expected to cross Pune district and adjacent areas. Heavy rain at isolated areas is expected for Pune city on Wednesday and Thursday, though overall, rainfall will be moderate. However, the ghat areas of the district may get heavy to very heavy rain,” said Anupam Kashyapi, IMD head, Pune.

A red alert has been issued for districts like Kolhapur, Satara, Sindhudurg and Osmanabad. While for Ratnagiri, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani and Beed, the IMD has issued an orange alert.

On Tuesday, the city received 5.9mm rain, while Lohegaon received 6.0 mm.

“Rain activity will continue in the Maharashtra for this week along with parts of central Maharashtra. Vidarbha region is also expected to receive rains,” added Kashyapi.

As rain with thunder and lightning is forcecase, the State disaster management unit has issued orders regarding precautionary measures.

“All the district officials have been told to stay alert and keep precautionary measures in place. People living in low-lying areas should be alerted about the situation,” the order stated.

Forecast

Oct 14, 15: Moderate rain with isolated heavy rain with thunder and lightning (isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rain in ghat areas)

Oct 16: Moderate rain (isolated heavy rain in ghat areas)

Oct 17: Light to moderate rain

Oct 18: Light rain

Oct 19: Very light to light rain