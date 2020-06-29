Pune one of four knowledge devp clusters sanctioned in country

Pune city has been identified an one of four science and technology knowledge cluster development cities in the country. The official announcement is yet to be made, according to officials involved with the project, who, however, confirmed the sanction.

The approval, which came from Niti Ayog, also includes Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi.

“Knowledge clusters would be a connection between industries and research institutes. The objective would be to provide visibility and understand the strength of the academic institutes and work together in product development,” said Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), which is at the heart of the cluster in many ways.

The proposal was initially undertaken by the Principal Secretary Advisor (PSA) of Government of India and the sanctions came during the lockdown period.

Karmalkar said, “In Pune, all the academic institutes and industries were striving for the last one year and it has finally been sanctioned”

“The concept of knowledge cluster city is the seat of excellence for academics and research and also there is industry. So coming together of both these sectors will provide visibility. Industries will understand the strength of academic institutes,” said Karmalkar.

“There would be hand-holding and knowledge transfers which is the basic concept,” he added.

“It is about the understanding of the requirements of society and industry. Accordingly, students can orient their knowledge or undertake research as per industry requirements. That, to an extent, will help the students with employment,” said Karmalkar.

“It is a seamless integration of industry and all disciplines in the university campus and that is the working model. So during the lockdown period, we thought that we can help the local administration to curb the spread of this disease. And hence we are now concentrating on covid related projects,” he added.

The Pune city knowledge cluster project is chaired by Somak Raychaudhary, director, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). Along with several research institutes in Pune, 30 industries have also been part of this cluster. The main aim of this project is to link academia and research institutes, governing bodies and industries. They will create a knowledge research base that can convert technology into products for society. Also, it will look for solutions to local, state-level and national.

SPPU degrees will allow multi-stream subjects from other institutes

According to Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) students can pursue one degree from one university and study a subject from another university. Karmalkar said, “It will be possible under this knowledge cluster project and the students will also get credit marks in his/her mark sheet for the subjects.”

“Many things can be done under this project, like the involvement of multiple courses can run with industries partnership. The main aim of this cluster project is the seamless integration of industries and institutes, which we are currently lacking behind,” said Karmalkar.

“SPPU is part of this project and there are several other universities, research institutes and top industries are involved in this cluster project,” he added.

