Pune passengers seek more Shivshahi buses to tackle Diwali rush

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 22:03 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

With only two days to go for Diwali, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is planning to increase the number of buses plying across the state.

Passengers travelling to their hometowns and villages for Diwali are facing difficulties, as 166 Shivshahi buses from the MSRTC Pune division are not running. One service provider’s contract has ended while three other contractors have refused to give their buses; as a result 166 Shivshahi buses which are on contract are not running.

Many are planning to travel to their hometowns and villages, and one of the major mode of transport is MSRTC buses. This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state public transport utility was closed for more than five months and resumed from August 21.

With the festive season now, buses have been increased by the Pune division of MSRTC.



MSRTC has also geared up to ply maximum number of buses on various routes across the state and more than 350 extra buses have been sent from Pune.

These buses include red ST buses, green and white striped Asiad buses, Shivneri air conditioned buses and the Shivshahi buses.

There is a large demand for Shivshahi buses but the transport utility is facing shortage.

“We are working round the clock to give service to passengers. For the last six to seven months the service was hit due to Covid-19 lockdown and there was hardly any revenue generation. Now is the time to run a maximum fleet of buses and get many passengers,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.

Talking about shortage of Shivshahi buses, he said, “There are less number of Shivshahi buses as we are not taking contract buses to go on routes first. We are sending our buses first so that revenue is generated and later on if needed contract buses will be taken. But overall response to our bus service is satisfactory as of now. We aim to get maximum number of buses on routes during the Diwali festival.”

Passengers are demanding more MSRTC buses since private buses are charging exorbitant fares in light of Diwali.

Sangram Danve, a passenger at Swargate ST stand said, “I want to go to Nagpur to my home, but private buses are demanding Rs 4,000 as bus fare. And when I come to the ST stand there are less number of buses and all seats are already reserved. We want Shivshahi buses on long routes so that people can travel safely in affordable fares.”

Special women squad to check illegal agents inside ST stands

A special women squad has been deployed by MSRTC to check illegal agents inside the ST stand trying to lure away passengers. The squad will be monitoring for agents on the premises of the ST stand.

“At all our major ST stands we have formed four women squads which will look out for illegal agents harassing or taking away passengers from our premises. Legal action will be taken against the offenders.” said Gaikwad.

