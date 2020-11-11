Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune police extern criminal from city limits for two years

Pune police extern criminal from city limits for two years

The city police have externed notorious criminal Nilesh Ghaiwal outside the city limits for a period of two years. The order was issued by Zone III in an order dated November 9....

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 22:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The city police have externed notorious criminal Nilesh Ghaiwal outside the city limits for a period of two years.

The order was issued by Zone III in an order dated November 9. Ghaiwal who is a post-graduate in Commerce was earlier part of the Gajanan Marne gang and later broke off to form his own gang.

Ghaiwal was booked for several offences, including murder, extortion and criminal conspiracy. The Pune police had earlier booked the Ghaiwal gang under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He was acquitted in several of the cases against him. Ghaiwal was finally granted bail by Bombay High Court in October 2019.

