Pune police reach out to senior citizens by paying home visits

Pune: The Bharosa Cell of Pune police gets a call from a senior citizen seeking assistance to pay a visit to Bank ATM. The constable answers the 1090 helpline at the senior citizen cell at Pune Commissioner office, Camp and soon a beat marshal from the nearest police station knocks on the elderly’s front door to accompany him.

“We get 8 to 9 calls daily from senior citizens and on an average around 250 calls in a month. Our constables are trained to be polite and make them comfortable over the phone,” said PI Uttam Chakre, head, senior citizen cell.

The cell has met over 160 senior citizens since December 2020 as part of their daily visits programme.

“Senior citizens were our priority even before the Covid pandemic. We want to reassure them that the police are their friends and that they should use the helpline 1090 without any hesitation,” said PI Swati Khade, Bharosa Cell, who also helps assign constables for visits to senior citizens residences across the city.

According to the police, of the 5 lakh senior citizen population in the city, only 19000 are registered with the cell.

“By paying home visits, we are also looking at increasing the registration count,” Khade said.

One such visit was held on NIBM road where a group of senior citizens of NIBM Road Residents Forum (NRRF) met constable Shakeela Patel. It is one of the active groups of senior citizens that coordinated with Kondhwa police station to obtain and distribute senior citizen cards to about 300 people.

Vishwas Joshi, secretary, NRRF senior citizens, said, “We had a meeting with the police to understand how the police can help senior citizens. We discussed our issues with them and were told about the helpline to seek help of any kind.”

“The elderly sometimes even call us simply to pass their time,” said Khade.

The cell also helps resolve family disputes over property. “We have so far managed to give 19 senior citizens their homes back,” she said.

Currently, the cell is organising online sessions for senior citizens in association with senior citizen groups to familiarise them with the Maintenance and Welfare Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007.