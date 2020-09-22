Pune police recover 18 firearms, 27 ‘live’ cartridges ; 6 held

The arms were sourced from an area in Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border and were meant for sale to criminals in Pune, according to the police. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune police have arrested six people and recovered 18 firearms and 27 live cartridges in a raid conducted in Fursungi, Hadapsar, on Sunday night.

The arrested people have been identified as Arbaz Rashid Khan (21), Suraj Ramesh Chinchane alias Gulya (22), Kunal Namdev Shejval alias Yash (19), Jayesh Raju Gaikwad alias Jay (23), Sharad Bansi Mallav (21), all residents of areas in Shirur, and Vikas Bhagat Taur alias Maharaj (28), a resident of Yerawada, according to the police.

The six were produced in a local court and remanded to police custody till September 25.

Khan, who is the main accused in the case, has multiple serious cases registered against him. Shejval, who also has multiple cases against him, was named in a firing case registered at Vimantal police station. Collectively, the group has an extensive criminal record, according to the police.

A stolen motorbike was also recovered from the arrested group of people.

“They were first found with one weapon. Afterwards, weapons were seized from their homes and other places. More and bigger recovery is expected after custody interrogation of these men,” said Suhas Bawache, deputy commissioner of police, zone 5, Pune.

“This recovery has helped prevent crimes that could have been committed using these weapons. More people will be arrested in the case,” he said.

The arms were sourced from an area in Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border and were meant for sale to criminals in Pune, according to the police.

“Some weapons may have been for their use, but the others were for sale as these weapons fetch a margin of profit in the market. Among criminals there is a network where the buyers come to know about the availability of weapons from such people,” added Bawache.

A case under Sections 3, 7, and 8(25) of Arms Act along with Section 37(1)(3) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hadapsar police station against the six.