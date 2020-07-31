Pune police solve senior citizen’s lockdown woes with just a phone call; 838 calls in just 4 months

Pune police’s senior citizen helpline number 1090 has received 838 calls over the past four months (April 1 to July 15) to seek counselling, help or even just casual chats.

The lockdown necessitated due to the Covid-19 infection, has been tough for many senior citizens in the city, whose population, the Pune police estimates to be around 19,000. Doctors have been stressing on senior citizens, above 65 years, as Covid-19 high-risk groups and with measures such as staying indoors and physical social distancing key to their health, the isolation has taken a toll on their mental well being, say senior citizens. This has led to many senior citizens relying on such helpline numbers to fight the loneliness.

“We have received over 838 calls from senior citizens between April 1 and July 15, of which 513 calls were simply because they want to talk to someone and spend some time fighting the loneliness,” said assistant police inspector (API) Swati Kedar, who works for the Bharosa cell, where they have a dedicated number for senior citizens. The Pune police have identified and provided 18,050 photo identity cards to senior citizens in the city, each with the emergency number, blood group, and address.

The senior citizen helpline number 1090 has been buzzing since April with many of the senior citizens calling to seek household help, getting medicines, requesting for food delivery, medicines and aiding them with the bank or pension-related work, according to police officials. The police recently held a training session on emotional intelligence for all the staff at Bharosa Cell, to understand the psychology of the senior citizens during the pandemic.

“The police office call centre for old age people is a very good and noble initiative. When officers speak with affection with parental people their morale gets boosted, this definitely acts as an immuno booster and helps in fighting the present pandemic,” said Dr Ravindra Chhajed , consulting physician and intensivist at Harsh hospital, Bibwewadi and Ruby hall Wanowrie.

Head constable Jayashree Jadhav, who devotes some time to answering such calls, is back to work after a seven-month break after an accident. “I have been getting calls on my personal number since I was on medical leave, and I simply could not turn these senior members away. They need someone to speak to them when they feel lonely. I remember a conversation with 84-year-old former army personnel, who had lost his wife recently and his son was also serving in the army. He kept on insisting to speak with my superiors, but I tried to explain to him that she was busy with another assignment. We ended up speaking for over an hour and then, he thanked me for keeping him company.”

Jadhav also narrates how the work from home culture is also alienating people, even when they stay in the same house. “While at work, I received a call from a 76-year-old man who needed help with the e-pass. He wanted to travel to his place in Mangalvedha as his son with whom he lived had no time to even talk to him and he was bored. I spent more than an hour talking to him about his favourite things and eased him out of his boredom.”

“Loneliness is something that all senior citizens find difficult to deal with, among other things like living arrangements, finance, and health. This causes them a lot of anxiety and isolation, especially among those living alone,” said Swati Kedar.

Some senior citizens, with police help, have also learnt to rely on technology or are adapting and evolving with the changing times. Sunita Khandekar, an 81-year–old living near Karnatak School, Erandwane, said, “Though I live alone, I have several friends. However, I am stuck at home due to this pandemic. I needed help to go to my sister-in-law’s place as she had fractured her leg and her 91-year–old husband was taking care of her,” said the retired teacher. The police, as well as the local politicians, came to her rescue and she spent part of her time looking after her sister– in –law. She also learned things like downloading and watching interesting videos on Youtube. “I enjoy watching videos on interesting topics and spend long hours chatting on the phone nowadays during this pandemic, which has helped me get out of my boredom,” she added.