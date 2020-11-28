Pune policeman loses Rs 1.3 lakh in card cloning fraud

An assistant sub-inspector of Pune police lost Rs 1.3 lakh in card cloning fraud between November 1 and November 4.

The complainant was identified as Jameel Shaikh, (57), a resident of Kondhwa Khurd.

The card of the complainant was cloned from an ATM in Pune Camp area where he lives, according to the police.

Once cloned, multiple transactions were made through his card from places in and outside of Pune.

Through multiple transactions, none of which exceeded Rs 9,000 in withdrawal amount, a total of Rs 1,30,000 were withdrawn using the cloned card, according to the police.

The cyber crime cell is tracking the case along with the local police.

A case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act was registered at Lashkar police station. Police inspector AN Hazare of Lashkar police station is investigating the case.