Pune receives highest October rainfall in 10 years at 112mm; light rainfall forecast from Friday

Pune recorded the 24-hour October rainfall in a decade on Wednesday as intense rainfall throughout the day coupled with thunderstorm during the night wreaked havoc in some parts. Despite heavy rain, there were no casualties in the city.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), city’s Shivajinagar received 112.1mm within 24 hours starting Wednesday morning (8:30am) while Pashan recorded 120.2mm and Lohegaon witnessed 125.7mm rainfall. Previously on October 5, 2010, Pune (Shivajinagar) had received 181.1mm of rain within 24 hours, which was higher than this year.

After Wednesday late night, the intensity of rainfall reduced in Pune barring intermittent spells in some areas on Thursday, bringing respite to citizens affected by the heavy showers. Waterlogging and instances of water entering many low-lying areas causing damage to property were reported on Wednesday.

The IMD has forecast a reduction in rainfall activity from Friday afternoon onwards. “There is no warning for the city from Saturday onwards for the current spell. Also, there is no warning from Friday afternoon as there will be drastic reduction in rainfall activity in the state,” said Anupam Kashyapi, India Meteorological Department head.

Between 8:30pm and 11:30pm on Wednesday, due to heavy rainfall there were multiple incidents of wall collapses and tree falling incidents, according to the fire brigade department. The three hours witnessed 76mm rainfall in the city, leading to waterlogging in most low-lying areas.

According to Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer, there were 40 calls, mostly relating to water entering into housing societies. At Chandannagar, water entered the police station, inundating documents, files and furniture.

“Several societies in low-lying areas experienced waterlogging,” added Ranpise.

In southern parts of Pune, there were two incidents of wall collapses from Sahakarnagar while similar incidents were also reported from Kothrud where a retaining wall of housing society collapsed.

The heavy rain on Wednesday revived memories of September 25 flash floods in 2019 which killed 26 people and washed away over 1,000 vehicles, with Sahakarnagar worst hit.

Besides city areas, rains hit rural parts of the district as well. Indapur tehsil was the worst hit as several vehicles in the area were washed away and Pune-Hyderabad national highway had to be closed for traffic after backwater from the Ujani dam inundated parts of the road.

Rainfall within 24 hours in Pune on October 14 (Source - IMD)

Shivajinagar: 112.1mm

Pashan: 120.2mm

Lohegaon: 125.7mm

Previous record of heavy rainfall at Shivajinagar

October 14, 2017: 101.3mm

October 12, 2011: 105.1mm

October 5, 2010: 181.1mm