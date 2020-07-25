Sections
Pune receives highest single-day rainfall of 31mm in July for this season

Pune receives highest single-day rainfall of 31mm in July for this season

The city had been recording light spells of rains, under 10mm, on most days during the month.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:39 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

Rain on Friday at Tilak road in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

The city received 31mm of rainfall in nine hours (8:30am to 5:30pm) on Friday, the highest figure recorded in July in this season.

The city had been recording light spells of rains, under 10mm, on most days during the month. “Currently, the city is receiving moderate rain mostly, with isolated heavy rain in some pockets of the city area/district as per forecast given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune. For ghat areas, isolated heavy rains will continue till July 26,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of IMD, Pune.

In most areas of the city, it rained lightly or moderately on Friday. Till July 27, the IMD forecast for the city is light to moderate rain.

“This phase of widespread rainfall in the state will boost agricultural scenario and help in recharge of groundwater and dams,” added Kashyapi.



The maximum temperature on Friday was 29.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature recorded was 22.8 degrees Celsius.

So far, the city has received 272.3mm seasonal rainfall which is 7.8mm less than normal rainfall (280.1mm).

