Pune records 1,004mm rainfall since June

Motorists race through the Mundhwa signal after a spell of rainfall in Pune. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Pune recorded a whopping 1,004 mm of rainfall in the past four-and-a half months, starting June 1. October alone saw 200 mm of rainfall in 20 days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune received 209 mm of rainfall between October 1 and October 19.

Last year, the city witnessed 235.5 mm rainfall. The highest rainfall received in October was in 2010, 262.8 mm.

According to the Indian Meterological Department (IMD), cyclonic storms had a strong impact on the Pune region, which led to above- normal rainfall for the current monsoon season.

According to data made available by the IMD, the city witnessed an average 1004.6 mm of rainfall between June 1 and Oct 19.

The city is forecast to witness more rainfall before the monsoon bows out of the state, starting October 24, IMD stated.

IMD’s head of weather, Anupam Kashyapi, said, “The region has reported heavy rain due to an increase in the number of cyclonic conditions and extreme weather conditions recorded in different parts of the country, which led to heavy rainfall in the Pune region and other parts of Maharashtra.”

According to the IMD data, July has traditionally been the month which received highest rainfall of the monsoon season. July witnesses an average of 184mm rainfall, but this year recorded 119 mm. However, the reduction was made up in August, September and October, where an average rainfall of 200 mm was received, IMD stated.

Box

June 221.7 mm

July 119 mm

Aug 233.4 mm

Sept 219.7 mm

Oct 209.7 mm (till Oct 19, 5.30 pm)