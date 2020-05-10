Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune records 194 recoveries against 102 fresh Covid-19 cases on May 10

Pune records 194 recoveries against 102 fresh Covid-19 cases on May 10

Pune crossed an important milestone in its fight against Covid-19 (coronavirus) caused due to Sars-Cov-2 virus on Sunday as more number of persons recovered and were discharged in the city against...

Updated: May 10, 2020 22:40 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

Pune crossed an important milestone in its fight against Covid-19 (coronavirus) caused due to Sars-Cov-2 virus on Sunday as more number of persons recovered and were discharged in the city against the number of fresh positive cases reported in 24 hours. The city witnessed 194 recoveries in a day as compared to 102 fresh cases and five deaths.

Among those who died included a 13-month-old girl, who was suffering from pre-existing ailments and a 82-year-old inmate at the Yerawada Central prison. With 102 fresh positive cases, the city’s tally of active positive cases has gone up to 2,482 while the total number of persons discharged so far stands at 1,020.

Rubal Agarwal, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) additional commissioner, tweeted, “Delighted to share that today 194 Covid-19 patients cured and discharged. Crossed the important milestone of curing and discharging 1000 patients in PMC. Total 1020 cured.” (sic)

She clarified that the recoveries were as per old protocol, which required patients to undergo the second test before going home after 14 days as against no testing before the discharge of patients who have a mild and moderate infection.



“194 discharged as per old guidelines. New guidelines we will start from tomorrow. As we have to set all protocol as per new norms,” said Agarwal in another tweet. (sic)

According to the information shared by the PMC health department, the 13-month-old baby girl is from Warje area and was admitted to Sassoon Hospital on May 4. She had pulmonary haemorrhage secondary with Covid-19 positive with severe acute malnutrition. She breathed her last on Sunday at 7:30am.

The 82-year-old Yerawada jail inmate was admitted to Sassoon Hospital on May 7 and had an acute respiratory failure due to Covid-19.

Other three deceased persons include a 70-year-old female patient from Tadiwala road admitted to Aund Civil Hospital on April 26, a 37-year-old male patient from Ganj peth admitted to Sassoon Hospital on May 7 and a 53-year-old male patient from Kondhwa Budruk admitted to Kashibai Navale Hospital on May 8.

All of them had pneumonia and died in the last 24 hours, according to information shared by PMC’s health department.

Virus tracker (figures till 7.30 pm on May 10)

PMC

New case: 102, total cases 2,482

New deaths: 5, total deaths: 145

New discharged: 194, total discharged: 1,020

Critical patients: 92

Admit but stable: 1,226

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 22:48 IST
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
May 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 23:24 IST
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
May 10, 2020 20:09 IST

latest news

Nine buses ferried migrants from Thane to MP border
May 11, 2020 01:36 IST
Poonam Pandey, friend booked for lockdown violation
May 11, 2020 01:13 IST
DRDO develops devices to sanitise phones, currency notes
May 11, 2020 01:07 IST
‘All of India praying for our former PM’: Leaders wish Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
May 11, 2020 00:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.