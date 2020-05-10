Pune records 194 recoveries against 102 fresh Covid-19 cases on May 10

Pune crossed an important milestone in its fight against Covid-19 (coronavirus) caused due to Sars-Cov-2 virus on Sunday as more number of persons recovered and were discharged in the city against the number of fresh positive cases reported in 24 hours. The city witnessed 194 recoveries in a day as compared to 102 fresh cases and five deaths.

Among those who died included a 13-month-old girl, who was suffering from pre-existing ailments and a 82-year-old inmate at the Yerawada Central prison. With 102 fresh positive cases, the city’s tally of active positive cases has gone up to 2,482 while the total number of persons discharged so far stands at 1,020.

Rubal Agarwal, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) additional commissioner, tweeted, “Delighted to share that today 194 Covid-19 patients cured and discharged. Crossed the important milestone of curing and discharging 1000 patients in PMC. Total 1020 cured.” (sic)

She clarified that the recoveries were as per old protocol, which required patients to undergo the second test before going home after 14 days as against no testing before the discharge of patients who have a mild and moderate infection.

“194 discharged as per old guidelines. New guidelines we will start from tomorrow. As we have to set all protocol as per new norms,” said Agarwal in another tweet. (sic)

According to the information shared by the PMC health department, the 13-month-old baby girl is from Warje area and was admitted to Sassoon Hospital on May 4. She had pulmonary haemorrhage secondary with Covid-19 positive with severe acute malnutrition. She breathed her last on Sunday at 7:30am.

The 82-year-old Yerawada jail inmate was admitted to Sassoon Hospital on May 7 and had an acute respiratory failure due to Covid-19.

Other three deceased persons include a 70-year-old female patient from Tadiwala road admitted to Aund Civil Hospital on April 26, a 37-year-old male patient from Ganj peth admitted to Sassoon Hospital on May 7 and a 53-year-old male patient from Kondhwa Budruk admitted to Kashibai Navale Hospital on May 8.

All of them had pneumonia and died in the last 24 hours, according to information shared by PMC’s health department.

Virus tracker (figures till 7.30 pm on May 10)

PMC

New case: 102, total cases 2,482

New deaths: 5, total deaths: 145

New discharged: 194, total discharged: 1,020

Critical patients: 92

Admit but stable: 1,226