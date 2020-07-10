Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / Pune records highest single day spike of 1,803 Covid-19 cases

Pune records highest single day spike of 1,803 Covid-19 cases

The death toll in the district reached 978 with 34 more people succumbing to the infection on Thursday, the official said.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:00 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Pune

A total of 581 patients were discharged from hospitals post recovery across the district during the day. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Pune district in Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 1,803 new Covid-19 cases, which pushed its overall count to 34,399, a health official said on Friday.

This single-day rise was reported on Thursday, he said.

The death toll in the district reached 978 with 34 more people succumbing to the infection on Thursday, the official said.

“Of the 1,803 cases, as many as 1,032 were reported from the areas located in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the number of patients has reached 24,977,” he said.



A total of 581 patients were discharged from hospitals post recovery across the district during the day.

With 573 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday, the Covid-19 count in the industrial township stood at 6,982.

The number of coronavirus positive cases reported from the district’s rural parts, areas in the Pune Cantonment Board as well as the civil hospital rose to 3,138, the official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China vows retaliation against US sanctions over Xinjiang
Jul 10, 2020 15:42 IST
Biggest US banks set for worst quarter since financial crisis
Jul 10, 2020 15:43 IST
ATK Bagan need to hire professionals to run things: Bhaichung Bhutia
Jul 10, 2020 15:33 IST
WHO advance team on way to China to set up probe into coronavirus origin
Jul 10, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.