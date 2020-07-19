Pune reports 1,838 fresh positive Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Police official taking action and checking ID card at Bibwewadi road in Pune, India, on Saturday, July 18, 2020. (Rahul Raut/HT)

The city reported 1,838 fresh positive Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Saturday. The progressive positive count of the city stands at 35,878 and death toll at 935.

Also, four deaths were reported of those living outside the PMC limits.

The city has also reported the highest number of samples taken so far as over 6,981 samples were collected in 24 hours as of Saturday evening.

With the latest spike, the number of active cases also went up to 13,062 out of which 547 are in critical condition, with 89 on the ventilator, 458 in ICU or non-invasive ventilator.

The number of those discharged and cured has gone up to 21,881 out of which 774 were discharged on Saturday. A total of 6,981 samples were collected on Saturday and a total of 1.98 lakh samples have been collected till date.

Out of the 18 deaths, nine deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), three deaths from Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), two from Surya Sahyadri and one each from Sahyadri hospital, Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital, Tarachand hospital and Inamdar hospital.

Four deaths from outside PMC were reported from Ruby Hall of a resident from Dapodi, from DMH of a resident of Ahmednagar, Symbiosis from Pirangut and from Sahyadri of a Hadapsar resident.