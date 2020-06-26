Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune reports 13 deaths, 531 fresh positive Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Pune reports 13 deaths, 531 fresh positive Covid-19 cases on Thursday

The number of patients in critical care rose from 277 on Wednesday , to 316 on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 16:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A worker cleans the statue of “Common Man” –wearing a facemask, at Symbiosis Vishwabhavan campus, in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

PUNE– The city, on Thursday, reported 13 more deaths related to Covid-19 (coronavirus), caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 558. In addition, 531 fresh Covid cases were reported within 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in Pune to 14,185, accoridng to health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The number of patients in critical care rose from 277 on Wednesday , to 316 on Thursday. Also, 202 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 8,302.

While two more deaths were reported outside PMC jurisdiction, one each in Khadki Cantonment Board area and another in Pune rural area.

According to the information given by the PMC, of the 13 deaths reported on Thursday, five deceased patients were from Deenanath Mageshkar Hospital. Two patients each were from Bharati Hospital, Global Hospital and Sassoon Hospital. And one each deceased patient from AICTS Hospital and Ruby Hall Clinic.



The deceased patients include 76-year-old female from Sinhgad road, 53-year-old male from Navi peth, 87-year-old female from Model Colony, 49-year-old male from Raviwar eth, 59-year-old male from Parvati area, 78-year-old female from Yerawada, 43-year-old male from Bhawani peth, 65-year-old male from Ganesh eth, 56-year-old male from Dattawadi, 87-year-old male from Parvati Darshan, 73-year-old male from Sadashiv eth, 60-year-old male from Hadapsar and 70-year-old male from Parvati Darshan area.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mild to medium colour blind people can now obtain driving licence
Jun 26, 2020 17:19 IST
Three militants killed in J&K’s Pulwama
Jun 26, 2020 17:18 IST
Ravi Shastri knows how to tackle big players: Former Pakistan batsman
Jun 26, 2020 17:17 IST
Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude jolts Haryana’s Rohtak
Jun 26, 2020 17:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.