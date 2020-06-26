Pune reports 13 deaths, 531 fresh positive Covid-19 cases on Thursday

PUNE– The city, on Thursday, reported 13 more deaths related to Covid-19 (coronavirus), caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 558. In addition, 531 fresh Covid cases were reported within 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in Pune to 14,185, accoridng to health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The number of patients in critical care rose from 277 on Wednesday , to 316 on Thursday. Also, 202 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 8,302.

While two more deaths were reported outside PMC jurisdiction, one each in Khadki Cantonment Board area and another in Pune rural area.

According to the information given by the PMC, of the 13 deaths reported on Thursday, five deceased patients were from Deenanath Mageshkar Hospital. Two patients each were from Bharati Hospital, Global Hospital and Sassoon Hospital. And one each deceased patient from AICTS Hospital and Ruby Hall Clinic.

The deceased patients include 76-year-old female from Sinhgad road, 53-year-old male from Navi peth, 87-year-old female from Model Colony, 49-year-old male from Raviwar eth, 59-year-old male from Parvati area, 78-year-old female from Yerawada, 43-year-old male from Bhawani peth, 65-year-old male from Ganesh eth, 56-year-old male from Dattawadi, 87-year-old male from Parvati Darshan, 73-year-old male from Sadashiv eth, 60-year-old male from Hadapsar and 70-year-old male from Parvati Darshan area.