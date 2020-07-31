Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune reports 3,658 coronavirus cases, tally mounts to 81,771

Pune’s 893 new coronavirus cases were found in the Pimpri Chinchwad area where the case count now stands at 20,686.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Pune

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Pune to conduct review meetings with elected representatives and local authorities on the measures taken to tackle the spread of Covid-19 on Thursday. (ANI File Photo )

The Pune district reported 3,658 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the case tally to 81,771, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the district rose to 1,922 with 64 patients dying, he said.

“Of the 3,658 new cases, 2,402 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits where 51,629 cases have been recorded so far,” the official said.

“However, 1,315 patients were also discharged from the hospitals on recovery,” he added.



893 new coronavirus cases were found in the Pimpri Chinchwad area where the case count now stands at 20,686.

