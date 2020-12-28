Sections
Pune reports 327 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death on Monday

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 20:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Pune district on Monday reported 327 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection and only one death in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 1, 90,338 Covid cases and 4,399 deaths till Monday whereas PCMC has reported 93,126 cases so far and a total of 1,268 Covid-related deaths.

Pune rural has reported 87,498 total cases so far and a total of 2,059 deaths due to Covid-19.

In Pune district, there are a total of 3, 70,962 Covid cases. Of these, 3,48,970 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 7,726 deaths in the district and at present, there are 14,231 active cases in Pune district.



As per the state health department, 4,501 patients were discharged on Monday in Maharashtra taking the total of such patients to 18,14,449 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 94.4 per cent.

Across Maharashtra, 2,498 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Monday and 50 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Monday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57 per cent.

The state health department stated that of 1, 25, 43,772 laboratory samples, 19, 22,048 tested positive for Covid which account for 15.32 per cent.

At present, 4, 52,535 people across Maharashtra are in home quarantine and 3,138 people are in institutional quarantine.

