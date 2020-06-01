Pune reports 57 Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours till Monday evening

The city on Monday recorded 57 Covid-19 positive cases taking the count of progressive positive patients to 6,529. Six deaths have also been reported taking the death toll to 320.

There are currently 174 critical patients at various hospital out of the 2,259 active cases admitted as of Monday. Also, 168 patients were discharged on Monday taking the count of such cured and discharged in the city to 3,950 cases.

The total count in samples collected in the city crossed 50,000 with 50,917 samples collected at government and private hospitals as of Monday evening out of which 1,597 were collected on Monday. Results of over 1,000 samples were still awaited as on Monday, said PMC health officials.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief health officer, PMC, said, “The number of positive cases has fallen across the district. There is no specific reason for this as the testing and results continue to come. However, we cannot say that this indicates any trend, for that we will have to wait at least for a week.”

The six deaths include a 74-year-old male from Market Yard who had been admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on May 30 and suffered from diabetes and ischemic heart disease (IHD). The person was declared dead on Sunday.

A 76-year-old female from Kondhwa was reported dead at Sassoon General Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital on May 23 and declared dead on Sunday. The patient also suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

A 58-year-old female from Bibvewadi was reported dead from the Bharati hospital. The patient was admitted on May 22 and declared dead on Sunday. The patient also suffered from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease. A 75-year-old female residing at Yerawada was reported dead from AICTS hospital. The patient was admitted on May 22 and declared dead on Monday. The patients also suffered from diabetes, hypertension and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

A 60-year-old female residing at Pandavnagar was declared dead at Jehangir hospital. The patient was admitted on Monday and declared dead on the same say. The patient suffered ARDS due to Covid-19.

A 74-year-old female was reported dead from the Symbiosis hospital who was residing at Pandavnagar. The patient was admitted on May 23 and declared dead on Monday. The patient also suffered from diabetes, IHD and asthma.

Two critical patients discharged from Aundh Civil Hospital

Aundh Civil hospital discharged two critical patients as of Monday who suffered from multiple ailments or were senior citizens. Medical officer Dr Prakash Rokde said, “Of the total 134 positive Covid-19 patients who were admitted to the hospital, 26 patients required ICU admission out of which 12 patients have recovered till date and have been transferred to the negative ward, nine have been discharged and three await discharge. On Monday, we discharged two critical patients aged 79 and 66 and one who was a pulmonary tuberculosis defaulter.”

The three patients who were discharged include a 66-year-old male residing at Ganj peth and was referred from the Naidu hospital. The patient was in ICU for 12 days. Another 79-year-old male who lived at Janavadi PMC Colony and was in ICU from May 13 to May 25. A third 19-year-old male patient who was from Maval taluka was a pulmonary tuberculosis defaulter and was admitted on May 19.