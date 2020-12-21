Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Pune reports 638 fresh cases, seven deaths on Sunday

Pune reports 638 fresh cases, seven deaths on Sunday

The district has reported 3.66 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.41 lakh have recovered

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 17:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The Covid death toll in the district stands at, 7,717; 17,593 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation (HT PHOTO )

The state health department, on Sunday, reported 638 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven Covid-related deaths in 24 hours in Pune district.

The district has reported 3.66 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.41 lakh have recovered.

The Covid death toll in the district stands at, 7,717; 17,593 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 200 new cases taking the final count to 86,354. One death was reported on Sunday, taking the death toll to 2,040, according to the state health department.



Pune city reported 339 new cases, taking its total count to 1,88,302. Six Covid-related deaths took the death toll to 4,378. PCMC reported 99 new cases, taking its final count to 92,301. No deaths were reported on Sunday, keeping the death toll at 1,264.

The department reported that 2,064 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to 17.83 lakh.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.06%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Currently, 5,02,362 people are in home quarantine and 3,730 people are in institutional quarantine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
by Zia Haq
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Russia committed to develop ties with Pakistan, India shouldn’t have any concerns
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

“Army of Robin hoods” distribute blankets as mercury dips in Pune
by Tanmayee Parti
Anti-Sterlite agitation in Thoothukudi: Rajinikanth summoned in January for his remarks
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
65-year-old farmer consumes poison at Kundli-Singhu border; hospitalised
by HT Correspondent
Vikhe Patil students discover six preliminary asteroids
by Dheeraj Bengrut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.